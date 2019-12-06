COVINGTON, La. — A stretch of US 190 is closed in both directions near Covington high school because of an overturned propane truck blocking the road, the Covington Police Department said Wednesday.

Police closed the road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between LA 1077 and Covington High School.

The school is closed for the summer, but some summer school classes are in session.

Covington police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes to get around the crash.

They did not give any additional details about the crash, or when they expect the road to be clear.