NEW ORLEANS — Repair work to the drinking water system for a block of Canal Street will shut down two lanes of traffic on the major New Orleans thoroughfare for three days, snarling traffic through the city.

A contractor for the Sewerage & Water Board is planning the repairs for the 4000 block of Canal Street.

The left and center lanes of Canal Street, headed towards the lake, will be shut down between North Pierce Street and North Carrollton Avenue.

The closures are expected to be in place from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While the right lane will remain open, S&WB officials are urging motorists to avoid the area as much as possible until repair work is done.

The work is being done to restore two 24-inch water valves, which are used to manage or reroute the flow of drinking water. These valves are most often used when emergencies or repairs to different parts of the line force water to be rerouted to supply residents in the area.