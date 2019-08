NEW ORLEANS — Parts of the St. Charles Street Car line will be closed starting Monday as crews to work to repair roadways.

In July, crews began working on repairing and replacing power poles which had already closed off some sections of the streetcar line. Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the streetcar will only run between Napolean and Howard avenues, but shuttle buses will serve the remaining sections.

The repairs are expected to finish in early fall.