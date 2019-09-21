METAIRIE, La. — A 76-year-old man was struck by a car and killed in Metairie Friday night, state police said.

The crash, around 9:30 p.m., killed 76-year-old William Simon of Metairie.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Louisiana State Police, Simon was walking northbound across Airline Highway near Division Street when he was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 41-year-old Trishell Williams, of New Orleans.

No alcohol was detected in the breath sample Williams gave to police. It is unknown if Simon was impaired at the time of the crash.

State police said the incident highlights the need for pedestrians to stay aware when walking near or on roads, especially at night.