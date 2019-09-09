NEW ORLEANS — A power outage disrupted traffic lights, causing a nightmare for drivers in New Orleans Central Business District Monday morning.

According to the Entergy New Orleans outage map, the outages are concentrated along Julia Street between Baronne Street and the Convention Center Boulevard.

The company did not say what caused the outage, but its website said power is expected to be restored to the area by 10 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

