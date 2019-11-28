BATON ROUGE, La. — Those pesky red light cameras aren't going away any time soon in Baton Rouge.

WAFB-TV reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has voted to extend the program’s contract until 2023. Tuesday’s vote comes after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s push for a contract extension in October. Her administration says the move is all about public safety.

Some councilmembers opposed the extension because about 30% of the fine drivers pay leaves the state, “never to come back in our economy.”

The city-parish currently has 24 cameras stationed at 16 intersections.

