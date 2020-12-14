School bus, 18-wheeler crash in New Orleans East; drivers hurt — no children on board

The drivers from both vehicles were taken to a hospital, and police are investigating the collision, which was reported at 17000 Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — A school bus and an 18-wheeler collided Monday morning in New Orleans East, a police spokesman said.

No children were on the bus when the vehicles crashed, around 6:30 a.m. on Chef Menteur Highway near Bayou Sauvage.

The drivers from both vehicles were taken to a hospital, and police are investigating the collision, which was reported at 17000 Chef Menteur Highway.

Aaron Looney, a public information officer with New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said police don't know what condition the collision left the drivers in.

"No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash," Looney told local news organizations. "Both drivers were transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Information on their current conditions are not available at this time.No further details are currently available."

As NOPD investigators continue the process of looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out what happened, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.