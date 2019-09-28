TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Two men were killed Friday in motorcycle crashes that happened about eight miles apart in Terrebonne Parish, state police officials say.

The first happened on New Orleans Boulevard (LA 182) in Houma and claimed the life of 43-year-old Jacob Dufrene. The second, which happened around four hours later, killed 55-year-old Scott Melancon. Both crashes remained under open investigation Saturday. Both men were wearing DOT-approved helmets, Louisiana police officials said.

According to initial LSP reports, Dufrene, a Houma native, was weaving through traffic on LA 182 on a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle around 4 p.m. Friday when he reached a red light at the intersection of Hollywood Road (LA 3040).

State troopers reported Dufrene made multiple illegal passes of cars stopped at the intersection and was speeding when he ran the red light and hit into a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer that was making a legal left turn.

Dufrene was seriously injured in the crash. He was rushed via ambulance nearby Terrebonne General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

ALSO: Motorcycle driver dies in accident on the Northshore

Later that night at about 8:30 p.m., a second crash reported on U.S. 90 led to the death of Melancon, another Houma native. Melancon was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle in the right lane of the highway and was just east of W. Main Street (LA 24) in Gary when the driver trailing him reportedly struck into him from behind and threw him onto the road.

Despite wearing a helmet, he was fatally injured and was pronounced dead. The driver who struck Melancon was not injured. She submitted to and passed a breathalyzer test after the crash.

ALSO: Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in St. Bernard Parish crash

No charges in connection to either crash were announced by state police but both incidents remain under investigation. Standard blood tests of both victims were being processed Saturday.

No further information was immediately available. The LSP reminds drivers to use caution and be aware of others on the road.

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!