METAIRIE, La. — The southbound side of the Causeway Bridge will be closed for an estimated two hours due to an accident.

Officials announced the closure around 4:20 p.m.

What caused the accident and the condition of those involved is unknown.

The northbound causeway is open, but officials say to expect some delays going to the Northshore as well.

