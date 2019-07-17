An LSU student from St. Charles Parish was struck and killed Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge campus, according to officials.

Authorities told The Advocate that 19-year-old Sarah James was hit around 11:40 p.m. while crossing the street in the Tigerland neighborhood just off campus. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III confirmed to The Advocate that James was a student.

St. Charles Parish officials said in a statement Wednesday the entire parish was mourning her death.

“All of us in St. Charles Parish are lifting the James family up in prayer,” St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran said in the statement. “We should all honor Sarah by doing exactly what she set out to do; to make a positive difference in others’ lives.”

Last year, in an interview with the St. Charles Herald Guide leading up to her high school graduation, Sarah explained why she had chosen to pursue a career in medicine:

“My goal is to improve people’s lives, hopefully in a really impactful way,” James told the newspaper.