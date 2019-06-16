DONALDSONVILLE, La. — The Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville re-opened in both directions after a ship crashing into it shut down the roadway, according to the St. James Sheriff's Office.

The type of ship that crashed into the bridge is unclear, but video from a witness near the bridge appears to show a tanker near one of the bridge's support pillars. Tankers on the river are usually pulled by tugboats.

Crews are still working to determine the extent of the damage, according to reporting from WBRZ.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the vessel slammed into a large beam, damaging fencing at the bottom of the bridge around 1:30 p.m.

Drivers headed through the area can use Veterans Memorial Bridge in Gramercy as an alternative route.