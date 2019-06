ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — The westbound side of Sunshine Bridge re-opened Saturday afternoon after being closed for about an hour and a half, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's officials announced the bridge had closed westbound toward Baton Rouge around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. A reason for the closure was not provided.

However, by 3:50 p.m., the bridge was re-opened to motorists.

No further information was available.