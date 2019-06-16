DONALDSONVILLE, La. — The Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville re-opened in both directions after a ship crashing into it shut down the roadway, according to the St. James Sheriff's Office.

Video from a witness near the bridge appears to show a tank ship near one of the bridge's support pillars.

"The vessel, owned by Dank Silver Maritime Transportation Company Limited, was heading down-bound from Burnside, Louisiana and is currently held at Grande View Anchorage, Louisiana, to assess any damages," a Coast Guard statement said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials are investigating the crash, and said no injuries or pollution were reported.

Crews are still working to determine the extent of the damage, according to reporting from WBRZ.

Coast Guard officials said the vessel slammed into a large beam, damaging fencing at the bottom of the bridge around 1:30 p.m.