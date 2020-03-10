Teenage bicyclist killed by truck in Lafourche Parish

Both drivers submitted to breathalyzer tests showing no alcohol present. It is unknown if Guidry was impaired, but a standard toxicology report is pending.

LOCKPORT, La. — A teenage bicyclist was killed in a Lafourche Parish car trash Friday, state police said.

Just after 7 p.m., state troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA308, just south of Linda Street in Lockport.

The crash killed 17-year-old Michael Guidry of Lockport.

According to investigators, Guidry was riding his bike north on the shoulder of the road when he attempted to cross to the other side, into the path of a pickup truck exiting a curve in the roadway.

The driver of the truck tried to swerve to avoid Guidry, but was unsuccessful. The teenager was ejected from his bike, which was left in the roadway and struck by another car.

Guidry sustained fatal injuries in the collision with the truck.

Both drivers submitted to breathalyzer tests showing no alcohol present. It is unknown if Guidry was impaired, but a standard toxicology report is pending.

