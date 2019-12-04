NEW ORLEANS — One person was hurt after an 18-wheeler slammed into a dump truck on Interstate 10, scattering boxes of frozen fish on the highway and closing parts of the highway for hours.

Traffic began moving freely as the interstate reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Louisiana State Police say the three-car crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near mile marker 213.6 on the I-10 Bonnet Carré Spillway Bridge. Crews closed I-10 East at US 51 as they cleaned up the mess.

Troopers say a sedan's tire blew out, causing the car to stall in the right lane. A dump truck traveling in the same lane tried to break before hitting the car but was rear-ended by the 18-wheeler.

One person inside the 18-wheeler was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. State police said that person had moderate injuries.

