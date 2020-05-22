x
Traffic Alert: Downed power lines blocking all lanes on I-10 in Slidell

Louisiana State Police say the power lines are still energized and are blocking all lanes. Traffic is being diverted to US Highway 90.

SLIDELL, La. — Interstate 10 is closed in both directions at Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell Friday morning due to downed power lines on the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Click here to view live traffic conditions at WWL-TV's Traffic Center.

According to the CLECO Outage Map, nearly 2,000 customers are without power in the Oak Harbor, Eden Isle area of Slidell.

