Train hits car carrier; 2 crew members hurt, highway closed

GREENWOOD, La. — GREENWOOD, La. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Louisiana highway has been reopened about five hours after a freight train hit a loaded car carrier in northwest Louisiana.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that two Union Pacific Railroad workers were taken to a hospital but the trucker escaped injury.
The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 169 in Greenwood.
Photos with the news release show that the crash knocked at least three vehicles off the car carrier. The highway was closed for about 4.5 miles.