Train hits car carrier; 2 crew members hurt, highway closed

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 169 in Greenwood.
This photo provided by Caddo Sheriff's office shows the scene of a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 near Greenwood, La. LA-169 is shut down from Greenwood all the way to South Lakeshore as Caddo Sheriff’s deputies work a major crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler, said Sheriff Steve Prator. (Caddo Sheriff's Office via AP)

GREENWOOD, La. — GREENWOOD, La. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Louisiana highway has been reopened about five hours after a freight train hit a loaded car carrier in northwest Louisiana. 

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that two Union Pacific Railroad workers were taken to a hospital but the trucker escaped injury. 

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 169 in Greenwood.

Photos with the news release show that the crash knocked at least three vehicles off the car carrier. The highway was closed for about 4.5 miles.

