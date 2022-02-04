Train hits car carrier; 2 crew members hurt, highway closed

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 169 in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, La. — GREENWOOD, La. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Louisiana highway has been reopened about five hours after a freight train hit a loaded car carrier in northwest Louisiana.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release that two Union Pacific Railroad workers were taken to a hospital but the trucker escaped injury.

The crash occurred about 11:20 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 169 in Greenwood.