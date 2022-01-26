Woman dies from severe injuries 9 days after crash in Terrebonne

According to troopers, on Jan. 17 just before 5 p.m, they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash with serious injury on Southdown Mandalay Road.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police announced that the driver involved in a crash in Terrebonne Parish, nine days ago, has died from her injuries.

According to troopers, on Jan. 17 just before 5 p.m, they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash with serious injury on Southdown Mandalay Road.

Investigations show 49-year-old Ona Franklin of Houma was heading west on the Southdown Mandalay Road in a Hyundai Accent when for unknown reasons, she drove off the roadway to the right while driving in a curve but then got back on the road, crossed the centerline and drove off the left side.

The Hyundai flipped and landed on its roof. Police said Franklin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was "partially ejected" from the car.

She was taken to a New Orleans area hospital after suffering severe injuries but died on Jan. 26.

Troopers do not know if franklin was impaired at the time but the crash remains under investigation.