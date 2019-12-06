COVINGTON, La. — A stretch of US 190 was reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed in both directions near Covington high school because of an overturned propane truck blocking the road, the Covington Police Department said.

Can't see the tweet? Click here

Covington Fire Department

All lanes were reopened as of 4:35 p.m., according to the DOTD.

Photos from the Covington Fire Department show the truck on its side next to the road, with firefighters climbing on top of the toppled vehicle and waiting with water hoses in the road next to the crash.

Police closed the road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between LA 1077 and Covington High School.

The school is closed for the summer, and school officials confirmed no summer school classes were in session at the campus.

Covington police were encouraging motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes to get around the crash.

They did not give any additional details about the crash, or when they expect the road to be clear.