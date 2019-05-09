NEW ORLEANS — Parts of U.S. 90B East is closed in New Orleans as police investigate a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened around 5 a.m. near U.S. 90 East and Camp Street.

The roadway has been closed at Tchoupitoulas Street due to the crash, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Congestion is building because of the crash.

[Click here to view live traffic conditions on the WWL-TV Traffic Center.]

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.