VIDEO: Amazon truck catches fire in Baton Rouge

The two right lanes of I-110 will be closed indefinitely.

BATON ROUGE, La. — An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning in Baton Rouge. 

Our partners at WBRZ say the right two lanes of I-110 northbound at Convention Street will be closed indefinitely for inspections. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

The mayor's office said in a statement, "We will maintain close communication with our state partners concerning the road's reopening."

