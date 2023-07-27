VIDEO: Amazon truck catches fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning in Baton Rouge.
Our partners at WBRZ say the right two lanes of I-110 northbound at Convention Street will be closed indefinitely for inspections.
No one was injured during the incident.
The mayor's office said in a statement, "We will maintain close communication with our state partners concerning the road's reopening."
