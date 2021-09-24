Watch Live: I-10 partially open in both directions; fallen sign moved

Crews have moved the fallen sign and several damaged vehicles to the side of the highway. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks have responded.

NEW ORLEANS — I-10 westbound was blocked at the West End off-ramp, where a full gantry collapsed, blocking three lanes, footage showed.

The gantry is the structure that held up the sign over the highway. It's torn into pieces that are about a football field apart.

There is a badly damaged dump truck in the shoulder of the eastbound lanes near where the gantry sat, on the barrier between the different sides of the interstate. The dump truck appears to have been involved.

First reports from NOPD investigators at the scene said the dump truck driver lost control while they were driving eastbound, hitting the guardrail.

Afterward, the dump truck caused the gantry to fall onto a vehicle and block traffic.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital.

There is a huge scuff mark and metal pieces where the gantry was attached.

Below is a photo of a gantry.

Two accidents happened in that area: One on the eastbound side; another on the westbound side, an NOPD spokesperson said.

The accident in the westbound lanes of the I-10 involved the collapsed sign, according to New Orleans Police Department Public Affairs Division.

More information may be available after an investigation, an NOPD spokesperson said.

Traffic was blocked in both directions. Paramedics and firefighters were at the scene, and several vehicles appeared to be damaged.

Traffic was backed up on the eastbound side of the interstate past Clearview Parkway. On the westbound side of the I-10 traffic was backed up to the West Bank.

Traffic on the eastbound lanes was stopped temporarily for firefighters to access several damaged cars.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development trucks have moved the damaged vehicles from where the roadway.

Several ambulances and fire trucks were sent to the scene, perhaps indicating how many people were hurt.

LADOTD trucks have towed several vehicles and the sign to the side of the interstate.

Crews are pushing the sign out of the way by hand before it was pulled by trucks to the sign of the road.

