NEW ORLEANS — The fatal collision happened on westbound I-610. A single vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officials said a woman was the only victim. They have not identified her pending notification of her next of kin.

The westbound lanes of I-610 have been closed by investigators until further notice near the scene while they determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes until police activity clears up.

More Stories:

RELATED: Tornado Warning issued for Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes

RELATED: Slumping tech favorites pull Wall Street indexes lower

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.