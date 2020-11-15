x
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in 7th Ward

No information on the type of vehicle was immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in the Seventh Ward, NOPD officials said. 

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Derbigny Street around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the female victim lying in the road. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers reportedly determined that she had been struck by a car, which kept on going after the collision. 

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin. An autopsy will determine her official cause of death. 

