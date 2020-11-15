Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in 7th Ward

No information on the type of vehicle was immediately available.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in the Seventh Ward, NOPD officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Derbigny Street around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the female victim lying in the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers reportedly determined that she had been struck by a car, which kept on going after the collision.

No information on the type of vehicle was immediately available.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of her next of kin. An autopsy will determine her official cause of death.

