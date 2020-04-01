SLIDELL, La. — A 71-year-old driver was killed in a St. Tammany Parish crash Friday night after hitting an empty vehicle on the side of the road and veering back into the path of an 18-wheeler, state police said.

The fatal crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on I-12 near the U.S. 11 in St. Tammany Parish, north of Slidell.

State police say 71-year-old Beverly Chaignaud of Lacombe was killed.

Chaignaud was reportedly driving a vehicle westbound on I-12 in the right lane when her vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder and struck an unoccupied vehicle. State police said they do not know Saturday morning why her car began drifting.

After striking the SUV, her car veered back onto the freeway and was struck by an 18-wheeler, traveling westbound in the same lane she had drifted out of.

She sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

Blood samples were taken as part of the investigation by Louisiana State Police, but no info was released Saturday on whether either driver was impaired.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

More Stories:

RELATED: Oddsmakers favor Saints despite long road in playoffs

RELATED: Louisiana man allegedly put gun to son's head for drinking last Dr. Pepper

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.