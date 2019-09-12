BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Police are urging drivers to be cautious after nine people were killed over the weekend due to crashes.

In a Facebook post shared Monday, LSP said troopers investigated six deadly crashes that left eight people dead between Thursday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 8. One other person died from injuries sustained in an earlier crash.

Troopers said two crashes involved pedestrians, one involved a bicyclist and impairment is suspected in one crash. Four people killed were not wearing seatbelts.

The post reminds drivers to remain attentive to their surroundings, be patients, show respect to other drivers and avoid distractions while driving. The proximity to the holidays leads to more traffic volume which can lead to more crashes.

"Help us by educating those around you about safe driving practices. As Troopers, we are dedicated in the mission of providing a safer environment for all our families. Your safety and the safety of others depend on your choice." the post said.

If you see unsafe or impaired drivers, report them to your nearest LSP troop by dialing *577 from a cell phone, or call your local law enforcement agency.

