Carnival announces more New Orleans cruise cancelations into 2021

The Carnival Valor was one of four ships that canceled itineraries due to the dry dock enhancements.

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday that it was canceling all cruises for one of two ships that operate from New Orleans until early 2021.

The company said the Carnival Valor, which typically operates four or five-day cruises year-round to Cozumel and Progresso, will undergo dry dock maintenance as part of Carnival’s ship enhancement program. All Carnival Valor itineraries from New Orleans will be canceled through April 29, 2021.

The cancellation also includes a transatlantic cruise from New Orleans scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021, and the return from Barcelona on Feb. 26, 2021.

Carnival said guests will receive a letter Wednesday with more details about their cruises.

The Carnival Valor was one of four ships that canceled itineraries due to the dry dock enhancements.

Last month, Carnival and other cruise line companies agreed to voluntarily extend its suspension of sailings in the U.S. until “at least” Oct. 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the company told the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that sailing on the other New Orleans based ship, the Carnival Glory, are set to resume on Oct. 31.

“This extended pause in our operations has also impacted shipyard availability, and we’ve had to reschedule required dry docks," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in the statement to the newspaper. "As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.