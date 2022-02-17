Crews search for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico

The Coast Guard says it received a call Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who is missing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Coast Guard officials said Thursday that an airplane is conducting search patterns off the coast of Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says it received a call Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

No other details have been released.