NEW ORLEANS – For the first time ever, the Disney Cruise will sail from the Port of New Orleans starting in 2020.

Starting on Oct. 4, that’s next week for Disney fans, cruisers can begin booking trips for early 2020 in “a variety of the Caribbean and Bahamian destinations.”

Big Easy, Big Island, Big News! Announcing our early 2020 itineraries. For the first time ever, set sail from exciting New Orleans. Plus, discover 2 special voyages to Hawaii – and so much more. #DisneyCruise pic.twitter.com/JoZsmYqxtc — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) September 27, 2018

A spokesperson tells Eyewitness News that there will be six cruises coinciding around the time of Mardi Gras.

"We will be offering six cruises, approximately in the February/March time frame," said Marissa Mallory, a spokesperson.

Mardi Gras is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Disney Cruise Lines have long been rumored to be courting an opportunity in New Orleans.

