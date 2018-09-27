NEW ORLEANS – For the first time ever, the Disney Cruise will sail from the Port of New Orleans starting in 2020.
Starting on Oct. 4, that’s next week for Disney fans, cruisers can begin booking trips for early 2020 in “a variety of the Caribbean and Bahamian destinations.”
A spokesperson tells Eyewitness News that there will be six cruises coinciding around the time of Mardi Gras.
"We will be offering six cruises, approximately in the February/March time frame," said Marissa Mallory, a spokesperson.
Mardi Gras is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Disney Cruise Lines have long been rumored to be courting an opportunity in New Orleans.