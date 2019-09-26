NEW ORLEANS — The Disney Cruise Line will return to New Orleans for a second year in 2021, the company announced.

In a statement released Thursday, the company said it will be "back by popular demand" to the Bayou State from January - February 2021. Some of the cruise destinations include Progresso, Castaway Cay and the Panama Canal.

Mardi Gras 2021 is set for Tuesday, Feb. 16. Booking open to the public on Oct. 3, 2019.

The statement said the cruise will have themes from "The Princess and the Frog" including Tiana's Place restaurant.

In 2018, the Disney Cruise Line announced that it would sail for the first time from the Port of New Orleans starting in 2020.

"We are so thrilled to have a brand like Disney come to New Orleans," New Orleans Port President & CEO Brandy Christian then told WWL-TV. "It really reflects the family-centric community that we have here, that this is a family destination."

Christian said it is a well-known tradition for local families to travel to Disney World during Mardi Gras vacation, but now the Port of New Orleans can bring Disney "in their backyard."

“The Magic of Disney is a perfect fit for the magic of our City, and I’m grateful for all the work the team at the Port of New Orleans has done to make this possible,” Mayor Latoya Cantrell said in 2018.

