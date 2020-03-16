ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company is expanding its park closures as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists.

The company announced Friday that both the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort operations will now be closed until further notice.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority," a Walt Disney Company spokesperson said.

Disney has been paying hourly parks and resort cast members through the park closures and plans to continue to do so through April 18.

Previously announced Disney closures in an effort to combat the coronavirus, include:

Disney Stores

Downtown Disney

Disney Springs

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Disney's Vero Beach Resort

You can still shop online at shopDisney.com

Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando have been closed since March 17.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Disney's Vero Beach Resort have bee closed since Friday, March 20.

Disney says it will "continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts".

