Hundreds of Delta passengers say they've been stranded at the Atlanta airport for more than 24 hours

One mother had no formula for her baby, and a disabled veteran had to sleep on the hard floor overnight.

ATLANTA — Frustrated Delta Air Lines customers reached out to 11Alive saying they've been stranded at the airport for more than 24 hours after multiple flight cancellations. This comes after Delta previously announced it would cut 100 flights a day this summer.

One of the stranded passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said her flight has been cancelled or changed four times already.

The issues aren't just with Delta. Flight boards inside the airport showed cancellations for virtually all major airliners.

“Instead of it being a happy honeymoon, it became a very miserable plane ride waiting for this hell hole to let us finally leave," Joe Reis said.

Disabled U.S. Army veteran Joe Reis said he had no choice but to sleep on the hard floor overnight after flying back from his honeymoon.

“I have to rely on hearing aids, and so my charging port is actually in my bag in Omaha," Reis said.

Brooke Osborne is also stranded at the airport with her 11-month-old daughter Carson and is running out of diapers.

“We've just been giving her more food throughout the day and less bottles since all of her formula is in our checked bag, which is in Omaha.”

Osborne added she's exhausted after trying to stay up to watch her baby, who just started walking.

Rachel England turned 25 on the day she found herself stuck in Atlanta.

“We’ve been there since like 6:30, 9:30 the night before," England said.

She planned on celebrating by seeing the World Cup in Omaha, but that isn't happening.

“I told them, ‘This is on you. You guys get me the reimbursement for the hotel.' I made sure to get flight insurance just in case something like this happens," England said.

Another passenger told 11Alive he was on hold with Delta customer service for almost seven hours.

11Alive News reached out to Delta to get answers for these travelers and received the following statement:

“We apologize for any inconvenience and delay customers have experienced as a result of issues primarily driven by weather, ATC, and crew resources.

Delta people continue working hard to deliver the operations customers have come to expect from us, and we are working quickly to resolve travel issues and get customers to their destination.”

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reports more than 3,200 flight cancellations in the Unites States Friday, with about 120 of them in Atlanta.