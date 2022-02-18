Gulf Coast latest battleground for Amtrak, train companies

The two-day public hearing explored the possibility of restarting a state-supported passenger rail route between Mobile and New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The Gulf Coast has become the latest flashpoint in a clash between Amtrak — and its plans to expand passenger rail service nationwide — and freight train operators that share the rails.

Al.com reports that a court hearing this week in Mobile, Alabama, highlights the differences between Amtrak and the freight operators.

The two-day public hearing explored the possibility of restarting a state-supported passenger rail route between Mobile and New Orleans. The train would make four stops in coastal Mississippi.