NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s state museum system is asking for feedback as it works to update its governance, operations and attendance at its properties.

The museum system wants people to fill out a 5- to 10-minute survey about their interest in the facilities and their experiences at them.

The survey will be available until Nov. 30.

The Louisiana state museum system includes the Cabildo and the Presbytere in New Orleans, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches, among other facilities.

Survey participants can enter to win a membership through the Friends of The Cabildo that gives free admission for two people and any children to all public state museum properties.

Louisiana State Museum- Public Survey The Louisiana State Museum System (LSM) has embarked on an exciting journey to study and assess its museum system. Your input and feedback will be a vital part of planning for the future. Please complete this 5-10 minute survey by November 30, 2019.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.