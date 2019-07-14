NEW ORLEANS — Lyft will begin resuming ride-hailing services Sunday for the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Barry continues to move over Central Louisiana.

In a statement to WWL-TV, company spokesperson Kaitlyn Carl said Lyft was monitoring conditions and staying in contact with local drivers and city leaders.

"We recently resumed service in parts of the Gulf Coast and encourage drivers to follow the safety recommendations of local authorities," Carl said. "Many rely on Lyft for safe transportation and we are glad to be helping the area's residents and visitors move around during this time."

Ride-hailing apps like Lyft, Uber, Waitr and Uber Eats suspended service in the New Orleans area as Barry made landfall. Flights to and from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport also resumed Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, Uber was still unavailable in New Orleans. WWL-TV has reached out to Uber but the company has not responded.

