Most flights out of New Orleans cancelled by Cristobal; airport open

More than half of departing and arriving flights have been cancelled as of noon Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Several airlines have cancelled their flights to and from the New Orleans Airport Sunday as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches Louisiana.

According to MSY's online flight status tracker as of around noon Sunday, more than half of departing and arriving flights had been cancelled in the morning and afternoon.

Almost of the cancellations were Southwest Airlines flights, with Frontier and Allegiant Airlines both cancelling a flight each. About 20 or so flights were not cancelled as of noon.

Flights are already done to historic lows due to the coronavirus pandemic, and airlines likely don't want to take any chances with Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to make landfall in a few hours, bringing 50 mph winds and heavy rain.

If you're flight is not cancelled, MSY officials ask that you following COVID-19 safety guidelines and socially distance while in the airport.

The latest advisory from the NHC shows that not much has changed with Cristobal. Max winds remain at 50 mph and movement is northerly to northwesterly at 12 mph. The current position is 90 miles south of New Orleans. Landfall has shifted slightly to the east near Port Fourchon.

Storm surge will arrive later this morning and continue into the evening as Cristobal makes landfall. Here is what is expected

3-5 feet between the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS.

1-3 feet across Lake Pontchartrain.

2-4 feet from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

Rain bands will also bring the threat of weak tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the area in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for tornadoes.

More Tracking Cristobal

► Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get tropical weather headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!