Gate agent dumped passenger's items into trash at Armstrong International Airport, video shows

Surveillance video revealed the worker threw away the man's lifesaving medications and stuffed some things in her pocket.

NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance footage caught a Spirit Airlines gate agent dumping a man’s belongings out of his carry-on bag and into the trash at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Keyonne Brooks told CBS News Los Angeles that he accidentally left his carry-on bag at the ticket counter before boarding a Spirit Airlines flight home to Los Angeles on February 19.

He filed a lost-and-found claim, but his bag wasn’t there. He then submitted a public records request to see security footage of the gate. The video solved the mystery.

"I had a gut feeling that something went wrong," Brooks told CBS News.

The video shows a gate agent putting Brooks’ bag behind the counter, keeping it there until the boarding process ended. Brooks says it was the same gate agent he got into an argument with before boarding.

Once all the passengers were out of the gate, she shuffled through his bag, which contained jewelry and lifesaving medications. She was also seen stuffing things in her pocket.

Then, the footage shows her going over to the trash can where her coworkers joined in. CBS News reports she can be seen dumping the pills into the trash can. Her coworkers were laughing and recording the incident on their phones. The gate agent then dumps everything into the can, including the bag itself.

"My heart just sunk because for instance there was a family heirloom in there. If they don't find the garbage bag with my contents, then I'll never get that back," Brooks told CBS News.

Spirit Airlines has since refunded him for the cost of the flights and released a statement to KCAL News.

"We are aware of this matter, and our vendor suspended four of their employees at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) pending an investigation into the matter. Spirit Airlines is committed to treating all Guests with respect and delivering high-quality service, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor's investigation. Spirit has already issued a refund for the flight on February 23, and the vendor is expediting the compensation for the items."

He says the vendor asked him for receipts, but he says he doesn’t have them for some items, like family heirlooms. Brooks told CBS News he does not think this is an isolated incident.

"If it happened to me and I got the video footage, how many other people has this happened to?"