NEW ORLEANS — A report from a New Orleans airport states that dining revenue has increased from its new $1 billion terminal.

A spokeswoman says that could mean more flights added at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The new terminal opened Nov. 6. The month saw a 32% increase in food and beverage revenue compared to November 2018.

There was a 46% increase last month compared to December 2018. Some people say there aren't many food options outside the security checkpoint. Traffic outside the airport has also been criticized.

The airport's aviation director suggested some changes could be made later.

