NEW ORLEANS -- If you're planning on flying out of Louis Armstrong International Airport this weekend, you might want to plan ahead for parking.

A tweet from airport officials said Friday all airport-operated garages were full over the busy Labor Day holiday, and an overflow lot was open to help accommodate travelers.

All Airport operated garages at MSY are currently full. An Overflow Lot is now open to accommodate travelers who need parking. Be sure to plan ahead if you’re going to the Airport this weekend. — New Orleans Airport (@NO_Airport) August 31, 2018

Click here to visit the airport's Twitter page for the latest updates.

