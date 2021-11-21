Passengers still have covid concerns as travel ramps up this holiday season

Louis Armstrong Airport is expecting an increase in traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday compared to 2020

NEW ORLEANS — There was a steady stream of travelers at Louis Armstrong Airport Sunday, during one of the biggest travel weekends of the pandemic.

On Friday, TSA reported a new record screening 2.2 million passengers.

For many, it is their first time flying since before the pandemic and some are a little nervous.

"I'll be honest. I am not looking forward to flying being around people from all over and you don't know what is in the air, it's a little nerve-racking," said passenger Denise Anderson.

While covid cases are dropping in Louisiana, nationwide new cases are up nearly 54 % in the last month but that is not stopping an expected 20 million passengers from flying this week.

"I feel perfectly fine. We are both vaccinated, obviously, to travel here. And everyone is masked up and it seems like they are doing a really good job with that as well," said passenger Jason Almodovar.



"I've been traveling back and forth from New York a lot in the past month, I've probably traveled more in the last two years. It's just been a little bit different having to wear the mask and everything like that but it's not too too bad," said passenger Kris Boutte.



Like airports across the county, Louis Armstrong Airport is expecting an increase in traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday compared to 2020 but airport officials said it will still be less than the 2019 pre-covid pandemic traffic.

Others said they have not seen huge crowds just yet.

"Not yet, nope. We left late from Fort Lauderdale a few days back so it was pretty empty and it's pretty slow today as well," said passenger Jason Almodovar.

While dealing with the rush, TSA staff are also facing a Monday deadline to meet the Biden administration's Federal Vaccine Mandate.