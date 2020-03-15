NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' public transportation network of ferries, buses and streetcars are now limited, city officials said.

The Regional Transit Authority began service reductions starting Tuesday, March 17. On March 29, they further reduced service and made all fare free but urged only traveling for essential work.

The changes are being made to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease contracted from the coronavirus.

For the detailed list of changes, visit the RTA page here

Officials are asking residents to avoid using public transportation unless they are traveling for essential work such as healthcare and nutrition services.

All buses and streetcars will operate on a reduced Saturday schedule from Monday through Friday after March 17.

The weekend schedule will remain as normal.

All route schedules can be found here.

The Algiers Point – Canal St. Ferry will operate every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Chalmette ferry schedule will remain the same.

The agency is also restricting public access to all RTA facilities, including its headquarters, located at 2817 Canal St.

