St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office searching for driver in water after accident on Highway 11 Bridge

The bridge is currently closed to vehicular traffic.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office searching for a driver in water after an accident on Highway 11 Bridge Saturday morning.

Deputies say a disabled vehicle was involved in a crash. The driver of that vehicle is currently unaccounted for.

The sheriff's office believes the driver possibly went into the water.

The bridge is currently closed to vehicular traffic.

No other information is available at this time.

Stick with WWL-TV for the latest on this developing story.