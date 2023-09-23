x
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office searching for driver in water after accident on Highway 11 Bridge

The bridge is currently closed to vehicular traffic.
Credit: STPSO
STPSO Marine Division searching the water near the Highway 11 bridge this after accident.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office searching for a driver in water after an accident on Highway 11 Bridge Saturday morning. 

Deputies say a disabled vehicle was involved in a crash. The driver of that vehicle is currently unaccounted for. 

The sheriff's office believes the driver possibly went into the water. 

No other information is available at this time.

