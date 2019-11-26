NEW ORLEANS — Traveling around Thanksgiving can be a nightmare, but you can make it a little easier with some preparation.

If you 're traveling out of or in to the New Orleans area, check out these tools before you hit the road and make your plans accordingly.

Check your flight status

Not sure if your flight has been delayed? Can't get in touch with the family member you promised to pick up? Check flight statuses at the Louis Armstrong International Airport's website.

There is a list for departures and for arrivals that shows you every flight's schedules and which gate they're coming in to or leaving from.

FLYMSY.com

Is the parking garage full?

Are you leaving your car at the airport? You'd better make sure there's room.

Luckily, MSY Airport's Twitter account posts the latest information on the parking garages.

Live counts of the parking garages are also available on FLYMSY.com's front page.

What's traffic like?

Worried about traffic jams on your route? There's a map for that!

The Louisiana Department of Transportation keeps an updated traffic map at 511LA.org with live cameras on several major roads.

It's a great tool to use to plan ahead and save yourself some time no matter where you're going.

Need something a little more local? WWL-TV has you covered! Visit our Traffic Section for a live map showing traffic conditions and construction projects happening in the Greater New Orleans area that you'll want to avoid.

OurTraffic Maps.

What about airports outside of New Orleans?

Heading out of state? Check out FlightAware.com's Misery Map.

It will show you which airports across the US are dealing with the most delays and worst weather.

Speaking of weather, what's the forecast for this week?

We're glad you asked! You can always find the latest forecast from WWL-TV's Weather Experts right here.

