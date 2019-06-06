NEW ORLEANS — At least one man is dead and others were hurt after a line of severe weather passed over Louisiana, flooding streets and spawning several tornadoes.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed that one man drowned after their car stalled on Chippewa Street after heavy rain flooded streets making the road impassable. First responders pulled the man from the car, but he later died.
A possible tornado also caused heavy damage in nearby Assumption Parish where five people were reportedly hurt. Authorities say the most severe injury was a broken leg.
Five other people were hurt when the severe weather passed over the ExxonMobil plant in Sorrento, La. Officials said there was no damage to plant's main operation, but a "manning station" in a trailer was flipped over.
Tornado warnings were issued for several parishes across South Central and Southeast Louisiana. Dashcam video captured what appeared to be a tornado, up close in Convent, Louisiana.
