NEW ORLEANS — At least one man is dead and others were hurt after a line of severe weather passed over Louisiana, flooding streets and spawning several tornadoes.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome confirmed that one man drowned after their car stalled on Chippewa Street after heavy rain flooded streets making the road impassable. First responders pulled the man from the car, but he later died.

A possible tornado also caused heavy damage in nearby Assumption Parish where five people were reportedly hurt. Authorities say the most severe injury was a broken leg.

PHOTOS: Tornado and storm damage across Louisiana A reported tonardo ripped trees out by their roots, tossing them into homes in Galvez A 20 year old was sitting on this couch at her grandparents home in Hammond when this tree fell through the roof. She is at a hospital but her family believes her injuries are minor. If the tree would have fallen another foot down, this could have been a different story. A reported tornado tore off the roof of a home in Galvez A reported tornado flipped cars outside Baton Rouge General Hospital. Lumber and debris collapsed onto a child's bed in Galvez A reported tornado ripped the roof off a home in Galvez A reported tornado in Galvez ripped a door off it's hinges Police block off a neighborhood where a possible tornado heavily damaged several homes

Five other people were hurt when the severe weather passed over the ExxonMobil plant in Sorrento, La. Officials said there was no damage to plant's main operation, but a "manning station" in a trailer was flipped over.

Tornado warnings were issued for several parishes across South Central and Southeast Louisiana. Dashcam video captured what appeared to be a tornado, up close in Convent, Louisiana.

