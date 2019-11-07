NEW ORLEANS — This morning's torrential rains in New Orleans were not directly caused by the tropical disturbance we've been talking about.

Wednesday's morning storms were driven by an upper level low pressure area to our east. Eventually, the upper low will play a role in the development of what may soon become Tropical Storm Barry - but today the tropical system was not developed, and it did not cause our morning downpours.

The storms were able to tap into deep moisture in the atmosphere which is common in tropical environments. That's why they unleashed so much rain in a short time.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Tropical system menaces south Louisiana

Such heavy downpours are unusual - but they do happen.

The term "100-year flood" is somewhat misleading. It means an event that has a one percent chance of happening in one year.

In other words, it's a statistical way of describing an event that is unlikely to happen, but could happen. But it is incorrect to say a 100-year flood should only happen once in a hundred years.

100-year floods can happen two years in a row or even two months in a row. It's about the probability of it happening, not the timing. Again - it's a term may seem misleading to many.