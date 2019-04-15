MONROE, La. — Two people from Louisiana, one of them a 13-year-old boy, were killed in floodwaters over the weekend during a deadly storm system that made its way through the South.

Deputies identified Patsy Meeks of Calhoun as the victim whose body was found in a vehicle consumed by floodwater on a rural road Saturday night, according to a report by KTEV.

Her vehicle was still underwater when first responders found it.

In a separate incident, Sebastian Omar Martinez, 13, was in a drainage canal when it filled during a flash flood near Bawcomville, south of Monroe, said Deputy Glenn Springfield of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Department.

This is the second child to be killed by flooding in less than a week.

The body of an 11-year-old boy was pulled from a drainage ditch in Bastrop, near Baron Ball Park, on April 9, Bastrop Police said. Police believe the boy was a victim of flash flooding that occurred in Bastrop on April 7. He was reportedly last seen the day before the flooding.

Six others have been killed by the storm system, at least two as a result of tornados that have struck neighboring states.

The National Weather Service said at least a dozen tornados touched down across the South, and that number could go up because teams are still assessing the damage.

