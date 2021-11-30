2021 hurricane season recap | 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes

The season ended with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes

NEW ORLEANS — The 2021 hurricane season was forecast to be a busy one and it was. The season ended with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. For the third time ever we exhausted our entire list of 21 names.

This has only happened in 2005, 2020, and 2021.

The most memorable and costliest storm was Hurricane Ida. It made landfall as a category 4 with estimated winds around 150 mph in Port Fourchon. However, that intensity could change.

The National Hurricane Center will go through all the data collected during the storm over the coming months and release a final intensity likely in early 2022.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted a busy season calling for 15-20 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. The season started early with Tropical Storm Ana forming in May but was remarkably quiet through the month of October.

The 2021 season was above-average for the 6th year in a row. This has never happened before going back through records dating back to 1851.

While it’s still unclear how climate change will change the number of storms from season to season, one thing is more certain. A warmer climate supports more intense storms that produce more rain. The 2022 Hurricane Season begins June 1st, 2022.