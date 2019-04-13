NEW ORLEANS — More than 2,500 Entergy customers were cut off from power Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, hours before severe weather and thunderstorms were set to make their way across New Orleans.

Most of the impacted customers were in the residential area boxed in by South Broad Street, South Claiborne Avenue, St. Bernard Avenue and Esplanada Avenue.

The utility company estimated that power would be restored by 1:30 p.m., more than three hours after outages were initially reported, but well ahead of expected rainfall at 7 p.m.