NEW ORLEANS —

Another day of scorching temperatures became even more unbearable for nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in the Irish Channel Monday after a power line came crashing to the ground.

“It’s frightening to know just a random cable would snap,” said Anytime Fitness manager Greg Gold.

According to Entergy officials, the line went down near Felicity Street and Rousseau Street. In total, it knocked out power to 2,800 customers including Pizza Hunt on Felicity St. where Suzzane Selestan works.

“We heard a boom and then a loud explosion and fire ball and I called 911 because it scared one of my customers,” said Selestan to WWL-TV reporter Paul Dudley.

“How is it working inside when there is no air conditioning?,” asked Dudley.

“Oh, it’s hot. It’s hot around the oven with grease and everything,” she said.

The also outage knocked out power to the New China Restaurant. That’s where one of the workers and long time resident Toren Coon said this is a kind of heat he has never felt before.

“I’ve been here in New Orleans all my life, 48 years,” said Coon.

“How are you dealing with this heat?" Dudley asked.

“It’s ridiculous man. It’s hard to deal with. I don’t remember it being this hot when we were small playing in the summertime,” said Coon.

Entergy officials didn’t say what exactly caused the wire to go down but power was fully restored by 5 p.m. That was welcomed news for neighbors like 79-year-old Alice Morris, who relies on the air conditioning.

“I stay home most of the time because I am sick and I can’t say out in this heat too long.”

“What happens if you stay out in it too long?”asked Dudley.

“I get short of breath. I may pass out,” said Morris.

