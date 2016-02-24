NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see an increased chance for rain and storms today as the area of high pressure moves away from Louisiana. An upper-level high is located over the Central Plains and we will see a weak upper-level wave move over the state today. When you combine that with the sea breeze and heating of the day we will see scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The storms are not expected to move very fast, so we could see street flooding issues around the region. High temperatures will be down to around 90, and the heat index around 100 today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few coastal showers. Lows will be in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday will see typical July weather with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: Expect more of the same weather pattern for Saturday and Sunday. Hot and humid with scattered storms each day. Highs will be around 90.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Watch for street flooding. Highs around 90. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a coastal shower or storm. Lows around 76. Wind N 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 92. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

